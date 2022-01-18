Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 14,803 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its tally of active infections to 1,01,114, while 12 more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,984, according to an official statement.

Among the new cases, the maximum (2,173) was reported from Lucknow, followed by 1,262 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 909 each from Meerut and Varanasi, among other districts, it said.

Also Read | Clubhouse Chat Targets Muslim Women, DCW Asks Delhi Police to Take Action Against Culprits.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Mathura, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun and Kaushambi, the statement said

As many as 20,191 more patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,40,268, it said.

Also Read | PM CARES Fund: No Curb on Use of PM’s Name, Photo, Image of Flag, Emblem, PMO Tells Bombay High Court.

In a 24-hour period, 2,08,308 Covid tests were done in the state, it said, adding the total number of tests has now gone up to 9,67,42,842.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)