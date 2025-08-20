Mathura, August 20: A truck carrying chemicals overturned and caught fire on the Bareilly-Jaipur Highway near Manoharpur Anand Ghadi in Mathura, as per the fire department. The fire broke out soon after the accident. Fire department teams rushed to the spot, and efforts to control the flames are still ongoing. Lamborghini Aventador on Fire in Bengaluru: Luxury Sports Car Belonging to Influencer Sanjeev Aka Nimma Mane Maga Sanju Engulfs in Blaze, Industrialist Gautam Singhania Shares Video on X.

Truck Carrying Chemicals Catches Fire in Mathura

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Overturned truck carrying chemicals caught fire on the Bareilly Jaipur Highway near Manoharpur Anand Ghadi in Mathura. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/d2S16nL34p — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

No reports of injuries or loss of life have been confirmed so far. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

