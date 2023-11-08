Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): A video of a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly taking a bribe to provide a berth in a train has gone viral. Following that Railway officials suspended the TTE and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

With the arrival of the festival season, crowd footfall has increased on the trains. The video of a TTE taking a bribe for a berth from a passenger travelling to Meerut in the third AC coach of the Nauchandi Express has gone viral on social media. The Express train was going from Prayagraj to Saharanpur.

Sudhir Kumar Singh Senior DCM Moradabad Railway Division, Northern Railway said, "This TT has been immediately suspended and strict action will be taken against the employees in case of any kind of negligence and taking bribes in exchange for providing unwarranted facilities to passengers."

Moradabad Railway Division Administration swung into action and suspended the TTE after the video went viral. (ANI)

