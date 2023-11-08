Chennai, November 8: A 28-year-old man has been arrested by police for sexually abusing home-alone women and threatening them at knife-point in East Tambaran area on Tuesday, November 7. The man also had the habit of stealing women's undergarments.

TOI reported that the accused who has been identified as Thamzhil Prabhu of Irumbiliyur is a car driver by profession. Prabhu is a serial molester who used to note down the potential targets where either women stayed alone or their husband did night shifts in the morning. At night, he used to enter those houses, sexually abuse women and then would take away their inner garments that were drying outside the houses in the locality. Kolkata Shocker: Bangladeshi Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Landlord's Minor Daughter.

Cops said that Prabhu would never target the victim for second time as he feared that they might be alert the second time. However, a lot of the women did not complain fearing social stigma.

Recently, several complaints were lodged against Prabhu at Selaiyur police station from residents of MES Road, Murugan Street, and Veerapathiran Street in East Tambaram that a man targets women who were alone at home at night. Goa Shocker: 28-Years-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Minor Girl and Demanding Sexual Favour From Her.

Police launched search for the man with the help of CCTV footage after registering complaints. Meanwhile, youngsters from the locality formed a team and went on patrol at night to nab the stalker.

He was caught on Tuesday when he attempted to jump the compound wall of a house on MES Road. Police said he had not been arrested before. He has now been sent to prison.

