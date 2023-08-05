Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Three people have died and seventeen are reportedly missing after a massive landslide occurred in the Rudraprayag district, officials said on Saturday.

According to information received from the District Administration, Rudraprayag, "3 people have been killed and 17 people are missing in the landslide that occurred 16 km before Kedarnath in Rudraprayag's Gaurikund."

Officials added that two roadside shops and dhabas were washed away in the heavy debris that came down from the mountain.

Four local people and 16 of Nepali origin were present in these shops and dhabas when the landslide occurred, added officials.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting a search operation at the spot.

Earlier today, a portion of Gangotri National Highway caved in due to a landslide near the Forest Department office at Lisa Depot in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi disrupting vehicular movement.

According to officials, a stretch of around 60 meters has caved in and the area is close to an airstrip said to be strategically important.

Officials said the nearby Tehri Dam is the reason for the landslide.

On Friday, as far as 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi, the highway was closed to traffic since morning due to falling debris.

As per the District Administration of Uttarkashi, this has caused a disruption for the devotees of the Gangotri Dham Yatra, who are now stranded on the route.

So far 31 people have died, 31 people have been injured and 1,176 houses have been damaged in this monsoon season in Uttarakhand, said officials.

According to the information received from the State Disaster Management Department, the maximum loss of life and damage to houses has been due to cloudbursts and landslides.

Officials stated, "Since June 15 this year, 10 deaths and 5 injuries have been reported in the state due to landslides, 19 deaths and 21 injuries due to cloudbursts or heavy rains, 2 deaths and 5 injuries due to lightning and 32 houses alone have been completely destroyed due to cloudburst." (ANI)

