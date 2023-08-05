New Delhi, August 5: Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. Waterlogging was reported at the Badarpur metro station, RK Puram, and AIIMS, while massive snarls were witnessed at the Mathura Road, Mehrauli, Peeragarhi in the morning.

Waterlogging in Delhi

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed due to heavy rainfall near Delhi's Badarpur metro station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will experience light to moderate scattered rainfall with fairly widespread occurrences from Friday to Sunday. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall in National Capital Triggers Waterlogging on Roads Near Badarpur Metro Station (Watch Video).

Waterlogging Near Badarpur Metro Station

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi

Following the rainfall, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday dipped to 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average. The IMD has predicted moderate rain through the day. Delhi Rains Today Videos: National Capital Wakes Up To Rainfall Lashing Several Parts of City, IMD Predicts More Showers.

Heavy Rain in Early Morning

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from RK Puram area)

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

