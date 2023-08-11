Dehradun, Aug 11 (PTI) Five pilgrims were killed after their car was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali in Phata area on the way to Kedarnath, officials said.

The landslide occurred on Thursday night, they said.

The State Disaster Response Force launched a rescue operation immediately after getting information but incessant rain hindered the work, police said.

Five bodies were pulled out of the mangled remains of the car on Friday when the weather cleared, they said.

The car carrying pilgrims was going from Phata to Sonprayag when it was hit by a mass of stones and boulders falling from the mountain.

