Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A woman and her daughter died allegedly after consuming some poisonous substance following a dispute here on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Dipanshi Rathore said an argument broke out between Basmati Devi (55) and her daughter Kajal Yadav (16) and in a fit of rage, the duo consumed some poisonous substances.

The incident happened in Dalelganj village in Khalilabad area of the district when the other family members had gone to the farm for work, she said.

On receiving the news, the relatives admitted them to the district hospital, where both were declared brought dead, the CO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, she said.

