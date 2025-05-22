Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): After the first batch of pilgrims departed for Hemkund Sahib on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the devotees from across the country and world for the pilgrimage to the revered Sikh shrine near Joshimath in Chamoli district.

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level, will open on May 25. The shrine is visited by lakhs of devotees every summer.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Centre Announces 4% Reservation in Allotment of Government Housing for Persons With Disabilities.

While speaking with media personnel as the first batch departed for the pilgrimage, CM Dhami said, "The doors of Shri Hemkund Sahib will open on May 25. All the arrangements have been made for the devotees."

"I thank PM Modi as the Government of India has approved the ropeway for Kedarnath and Shri Hemkund Sahib... The difficult journey will become very easy in the coming time... We welcome all the devotees coming from across the country and the world...," the chief minister added.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), also welcomed the devotees and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and other administration for preparing the arrangements.

"We see it as 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. I thank the Chief Minister, the administration, and the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee for working so hard to make every devotee's visit successful...," the Governor said.

Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the Hemkund Sahib and Kedarnath ropeway projects.

Earlier today, CM Dhami urged the people to offer respect and salute Army personnel while on their way to the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib.

He highlighted that over 11 lakh devotees have participated in the Char Dham Yatra so far. He shared this during the flag-off ceremony of the first group of pilgrims embarking on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra from Rishikesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, "So far, more than 11 lakh devotees have completed their Darshan... The area of Shri Hemkund Sahib has a rich ecosystem. It is our pledge to protect the environment here. We have pledged to make this Yatra plastic-free. You are requested to follow the rules made by the ancestors during the Yatra."

Dhami also highlighted the amenities provided by the government for the devotees' convenience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)