Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash in the state.

As per an official statement from Uttarakhand Chief Minister office, Chief Minister Dhami informed the Prime Minister that a high-level meeting was held immediately after the incident and instructions have been given to probe the incident.

"Prime Minister prayed for the strength to bear this loss to the families of the deceased. He assured all possible cooperation from the central government. Chief Minister Dhami informed the Prime Minister that a high-level meeting has been held immediately after the incident. Instructions have been given to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the causes of the accident. Also, a Command and Coordination Center will be set up for better coordination and quick action," as per a statement from Uttarakhand Chief Minister office.

A helicopter crashed in the Kedarnath sector in which seven people on board the helicopter, died on the spot.

Five adults, one infant and one crew member were on board the Aryan Aviation's Bell 407 helicopter operating in the "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" sector that crashed on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 am before departing again at 05:19 am for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30 am to 05:45 am, the statement said.

The ministry said that preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the crash may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). (ANI)

