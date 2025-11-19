Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to social media content creators and influencers to prominently highlight Uttarakhand's tourist destinations, local products, cultural heritage, and social achievements in their content.

He said that social media creators can also effectively counter fake news and negative narratives.

Addressing the "Social Media Manthan" program held on Wednesday at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Chief Minister Dhami said that social media has today become the fastest and most effective medium for communication and information exchange."A person sitting in any corner of the world can share their thoughts and perspective with the entire world within moments. Social media has provided a powerful platform for every citizen's voice. This is why everything, from major global events to even the smallest local issues, reaches millions of people within seconds."

The Chief Minister said that after assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made social media and digital platforms an integral part of governance. He transformed social media into a strong medium of communication, transparency, and citizen participation, making governance not only people-centric but also directly connecting each citizen to policy-making and decision processes. "Through platforms like X, Facebook, 'Mann Ki Baat', MyGov, and the PMO's digital ecosystem, Prime Minister Modi has set a new benchmark for 'digital governance' in India. He himself is among the most-followed political leaders in the world."

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the state government is committed to building a "Digital Uttarakhand."

He added that many times, a single post or livestream has helped a child receive treatment, restored an elderly person's pension, facilitated road repairs, or enabled the rescue of people trapped during disasters. On the other hand, "misuse of social media is also rising rapidly. Fake news, rumours, and negative narratives have become a major challenge, as some people use social media to create ideological divides, disturb social harmony, and spread misunderstandings about government welfare schemes. In such times, the role of responsible social media warriors becomes even more crucial."

The Chief Minister said that recently, some individuals with anti-religious and anti-national mindsets have been attempting to malign religious beliefs and the state's rich cultural traditions by spreading misleading news, fake narratives, and false propaganda. "In such situations, it is essential not only to fact-check such content immediately but also to ensure that accurate information reaches the public."

CM Dhami further said that some negative content creators distort facts and present misleading information related to the government, society, religion, and the pride of the state to gain more views and likes. However, "everyone must understand that the race for popularity and followers must not overshadow one's moral responsibility and social duty." (ANI)

