Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday approved multiple development projects across the state, including road improvement, educational infrastructure, and a memorial museum for statehood martyrs, according to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The decisions aimed to enhance connectivity, honour the sacrifices of statehood activists, and strengthen rural education facilities.

The Chief Minister gave a green signal to the asphaltisation and improvement of the road stretching from Barar Band to Pankhu Kokila Devi Temple, and further from Pankhu to Kotmania via Dharam Ghar in Pithoragarh district, the official statement said.

The move was seen as a significant step toward improving local road infrastructure and supporting religious tourism in the region.

In Mussoorie, CM Dhami revised an earlier proposal for a shed at the martyr's site, following a request by the Mussoorie Shaheed Memorial Committee, the statement added.

Instead, the government approved the construction of a museum dedicated to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand movement, which would be built on land adjacent to the Mussoorie Shaheed Sthal.

The project was aimed at preserving the legacy of those who laid down their lives for statehood.

Additionally, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs95.84 lakh for building a multi-purpose hall in Village Panchayat Pitna located in Jageshwar Assembly constituency of Almora district.

To further boost educational facilities, he also approved Rs 99.95 lakh for the construction of four classrooms in Gandhi Inter College, Panuanaula, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Dhami also approved the release of a total amount of Rs 350 crores, at the rate of Rs 500 lakh per MLA, grant-wise (78 percent, 19 percent and 3 percent for General, SC and ST respectively) from the amount provisioned in the income-expenditure of the current financial year 2025-26 under the MLA Fund Scheme to 70 MLAs for the development works of their assembly constituency, as per an official release.

Under the state scheme by the Chief Minister, Rs 3.71 crore has been allotted for the construction of new motor road from Dehalchori motor road to Kanda temple via Chamapani-Dhaulkandi under the assembly constituency of Pauri in district Pauri Garhwal, Rs 5.44 crore for the construction of 36meter span pre-stressed RCC bridge on Pathri Roh river near Sukarasa village on Pathri to Bahadarabad road in Haridwar rural assembly constituency of district Haridwar and Rs 4.45 crore for strengthening and road safety work by DBM and BC in km 01 to 05 of Khankra Chhatikhal motor road in development block Augustmuni of assembly constituency of district Rudraprayag.

Under the state scheme, CM Dhami has approved the sanction of Rs 7.28 crore for the construction of a suspension bridge on the footpath leading to the Panchkedar Shri Masta Madmaheshwar temple in Ukhimath block under Kedarnath assembly constituency of Rudraprayag district, and Rs 3.61 crore for the improvement and asphalting work of Syalgi-Juladgaon-Dodak-Thapla motor road in Pratapnagar assembly constituency of Tehri Garhwal district.

In addition, the Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 2.18 crore for the electricity supply work for the Manpur-Kashipur residential project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). (ANI)

