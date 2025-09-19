Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday chaired the first meeting of the State-Level Steering Committee at the Secretariat in Dehradun, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the progress of various flagship schemes on this occasion of both the State and Central governments.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on schemes related to agriculture, rural development, urban development, health, education, women and child development, employment, social security, digital technology, the environment, and sports, the release added.

The Chief Minister directed officials to accelerate the implementation of these schemes so that the maximum number of people can benefit from them at the earliest.

He emphasised that transparency, accountability, and interdepartmental coordination are essential for the successful execution of programmes.

Stressing the importance of determined and meaningful action, he said that continuous efforts are being made to position Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country, and any form of laxity in this regard would not be acceptable.

Highlighting the importance of technology, the Chief Minister called for maximum use of modern digital tools for monitoring and effective execution of schemes.

He said that ensuring timely access to information and accountability would significantly improve the pace of implementation. He added that coordinated efforts by all departments are necessary to ensure that the true benefits of these schemes reach farmers, the underprivileged, women, and youth.

During discussions on agriculture and energy, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the installation of solar-powered pumps under the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana.

He noted that this would not only provide farmers with reliable irrigation facilities but also promote long-term energy self-reliance through the use of solar power, while contributing to environmental conservation.

He also directed the speedy provision of road connectivity to the remaining villages under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, stressing that road infrastructure is the foundation of development.

Improved road access, he said, is vital for enhancing convenience and expanding economic opportunities for people living in the state's remote and hilly regions.

The meeting also featured a thorough review of progress in health, education, and employment generation. The Chief Minister reiterated that expanding access to quality education and healthcare remains among the government's top priorities. He instructed officials to more effectively implement skill development, self-employment, and entrepreneurship programs for youth and women, thereby ensuring meaningful improvements in the quality of life for every citizen.

The Chief Minister further stressed that the success of government schemes requires active participation not only from the administration but also from public representatives and local communities.

He urged officials to regularly engage with elected representatives to share progress and ensure that people derive maximum benefit from the schemes. He concluded by stating that the government's foremost priority is public welfare, and all departments must work with full responsibility and commitment to achieve this goal. (ANI)

