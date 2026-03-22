Dehradun (Uttarkhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on establishing a new milestone of serving the longest tenure as the head of government in the history of independent India.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami said Prime Minister Modi's unparalleled leadership, visionary thinking, and dedication to national service are an inspiration for everyone.

Also Read | Silver Gold Prices Today, March 22, 2026: Check 24K and 22K Prices of Yellow Metal As 1 Kg Silver Trades at INR 2,45,000.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on establishing a new milestone of serving the longest tenure as the head of government in the history of independent India. Your unparalleled leadership, visionary thinking, and dedication to national service are an inspiration to us all. Under your guidance, the country is continuously achieving new dimensions of progress and development," he said.

CM Dhami further stated that in Prime Minister Modi's resolve for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Uttarakhand too is advancing on the path of continuous development, making its contribution.

Also Read | Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Hits Back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Claims Party Set To Form Govt in State.

"In your resolve for a Developed India by 2047, Uttarakhand too is advancing on the path of continuous development, making its contribution. This historic achievement is a matter of pride for every Indian," CM Dhami added.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service.

Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably."

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)