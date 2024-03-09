Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off publicity and rescue mobile vans for the safety of women and adolescents in the state.

Addressing the program, CM Dhami said that his government is always committed to the all-round development of women, adolescents and children and this initiative of the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department is commendable.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

These mobile vans will go from village to village in the districts of the state and ensure the promotion of all the schemes run by the Central and State Governments related to women and adolescents. This initiative will ensure that benefits will reach out to the beneficiaries while also providing medical, legal and shelter facilities to any victimized woman and adolescent, according to an official press release.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state on Maha Shivratri and Women's Day and unveiled projects worth over Rs 700 crore in Haldwani.

Also Read | Land Mafia Will Be Hung Upside Down in Bihar, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Greeting the people of the state on Mahashivratri and Women's Day, Chief Minister Dhami said that the original form of Devbhoomi will not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost.

As per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Dhami laid the foundation stone and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 778.14 crore in Haldwani, which include Kathgodam Roadways Bus Terminal, RTO office and other schemes on Friday."

The Chief Minister said that this construction work including roadways, bus terminal, RTO office, and driving centre in Haldwani should have been completed years ago, but were not carried out by the previous governments due to their lack of will.

Citing the violence in Haldwani earlier, CM Dhami said, "Our government will not rest until every rioter who carried out the Banbhulpura incident is put behind bars. Whoever is guilty of stopping the work of the law will be investigated. Recovery will also be sought from the same rioters who have damaged government property in the state".

The Chief Minister also presented cheques to 10 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the occasion. Also, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, cheques worth Rs 4 crore 6 lakh 50 thousand were presented to 10 NGOs under Lakhpati Didi Yojana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)