Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday honoured three people, nine institutions and four industrial establishments with the SDG Achiever Award at a ceremony organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the book 'Agragami 2.0' of innovative initiatives being taken by the people and institutions awarded with last year's SDG Award and the SDG Index Uttarakhand 2023-2024.

In the district-wise SDG ranking released by CPPGG for the year 2023-24, Nainital district ranked first, Dehradun second and Uttarkashi third. The Chief Development Officer (CDO) of all three districts was honoured by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people and institutions doing innovation and excellent work in various fields on being honoured with the SDG Achievers Award.

He said that in the last three years, the government has honoured 60 NGOs, individuals and those who have done excellent work in the field of CSR with the SDG Achievers Award. These are also the real brand ambassadors of the state's development.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the state government was working with full commitment to achieve the goals of sustainable development by the year 2030. To balance economy and ecology, a "three-pillar and nine-point policy" has been launched, which will be an important step towards achieving the goal of sustainable development.

Three years ago, the state was ranked 9th in the SDG India Index, today it is ranked first in the country. The state has achieved significant achievements in areas like poverty alleviation, food security, drinking water and sanitation, the sex ratio at birth, clean energy, urban development, financial inclusion and climate change, the CM said.

He said that the state government was working to strengthen these areas through schemes like the Chief Minister Women Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme, Solar Energy Revolution, Smart City Mission and Chief Minister Urban Livelihood Scheme.

The state has many challenges like climate change, disaster management, access to health services, sustainable agriculture and water resource management, where effective work needs to be done. He said that maintaining the first ranking in sustainable development goals is a challenge, we have to take the state forward with everyone's collective efforts.

The Chief Minister said that if the government's policy is right, it fills the treasury.

In the last three years, there have been rapid efforts to simplify policies and increase revenue collection. Mining revenue has increased from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1200 crore. Similarly, revenue collection in the state is also increasing rapidly in other sectors, the CM further stated. (ANI)

