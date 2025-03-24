Dharamshala, March 24: Following the recent murder of a merchant navy officer in Meerut, a similar case has emerged in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where a woman and her lover allegedly strangled her husband to be together. A case has been registered against the accused duo, and they were subsequently arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, Ritu Kaur (38) conspired with her lover, 35-year-old Ritik Singh, to kill her husband, Sukhpal Singh (40). The couple, originally from Shahpur village in Haridwar but living in Amritsar, lured Sukhpal to Haridwar under the guise of visiting relatives. Ritik, a resident of Laksar and a fellow gurdwara volunteer met them there and allegedly got Sukhpal drunk before strangling him and disposing of his body. Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Jaipur: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Sets Body on Fire To Erase Evidence; Both Arrested After CCTV Video Shows Them Carrying Body on Bike.

Woman Conspires With Lover To Kill Husband in Uttarakhand

On Tuesday, Sukhpal’s body was discovered near an irrigation canal in Shahpur village. His brother filed a police complaint, suspecting Ritu’s involvement due to her affair with Ritik. The post-mortem confirmed strangulation, leading to an investigation. Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Goregaon: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help in Mumbai, Arrested After Her Late-Night Calls Expose Crime.

SP (Rural) Shekhar Chand Suyal stated that Ritu initially misled the authorities but was later found to be the mastermind behind the plot. Ritik confessed to carrying out the murder. The couple, who had been in a two-year relationship and planned to marry, were arrested and sent to judicial custody after appearing in court on Friday.

Earlier, Muskan Rastogi was arrested along with her lover, Sahil Shukla, for brutally murdering her lover, Saurabh Rajput, in Meerut. According to the investigation so far, Muskaan and Sahil stabbed Saurabh to death late on March 3. The body was then chopped up into 15 pieces. These pieces were thrown into a plastic drum, and wet cement was poured over them. Muskaan and Sahil then left for a two-week Himachal trip, and they planned to dispose of the drum once they returned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).