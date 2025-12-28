Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development schemes of the Kaladhungi Assembly constituency at PM SHRI Government Model Inter College, Kotabagh, Nainital.

He outlined various development schemes launched to improve people's welfare.

"We have inaugurated and laid the foundation of schemes worth more than 114 crores. I fully believe that these schemes would improve and strengthen the present services.", he said.

"Under the leadership and direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our state is also moving towards development in many sectors, including infrastructure, health, education and more.", he added.

Dhami also said they are working to make education accessible to every child through digital channels and to make NCERT mandatory in government schools.

"Through our government, all the government schools adopted the NCERT book to maintain the quality of education."

"In all 13 districts, 500 schools offer digital classes. We have also established hybrid-mode smart classes in 840 new schools. Not only that, students can use the Uttarakhand learning virtual application at home to learn modern education.", he explained.

In the event, the CM had also listened to the 129th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Nainital.

He addressed the attendees of the "Ghoda Library Pahad Panchhyan" Festival 2025 and praised the Ghoda Library's purpose and success. He stated that this unique initiative is more than a way to transport books to remote areas; it helps make children's dreams come true and offers guidance in their lives.

Highlighting the project's success, he added that PM Modi also mentioned the Ghoda Library favourably in his Mann Ki Baat program.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the works of Ghoda Library in the Mann Ki Baat program... On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, thanks to Prime Minister Modi, who shared the innovations and inspiring efforts related to Uttarakhand with the country through Mann Ki Baat." (ANI)

