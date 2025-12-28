Thiruvananthapuram, December 28: The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery of today, December 28. Kerala lottery players taking part in today's lottery can watch the live streaming of the Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery below to learn the winners' names. Participants can head to statelottery.kerala.gov.in to check Samrudhi SM-35 lottery results and winning numbers. The live draw of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery will begin at 3 PM.

The live draw of the Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery, organised by the Kerala State Lotteries, will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. While the draw will begin at 3 PM, the Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery results and winning numbers will be published once the draw is completed. Lottery players and enthusiasts can access the complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for today's Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Where and How to Check Samrudhi SM-35 Weekly Lottery Results

Those taking part in today's Kerala lottery can check the Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery results by visiting the websites mentioned above. Participants can also watch the live streaming of the Kerala State Lotteries provided below to learn about the winners' names. Upon visiting portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net, players are advised to look for the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 to check the results of the Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery of today.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-35 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Below

Some of the trending terms used by lottery players while looking for Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery's results include "Kerala lottery result today", "Kerala lottery results", "Samrudhi SM-35 result", "Samrudhi SM 35 Kerala lottery", "Samrudhi lottery result 28.12.2025" and "Kerala Samrudhi SM-35 winners", among others. The first prize winner of Kerala's Samrudhi lottery of today will receive INR 1 crore. This is followed by INR 30 lakh for the second prize winner, and INR 5 lakh for the third prize winner. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-736 Lottery Result of 27.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Lottery players who will win prizes in today's Samrudhi SM-35 weekly lottery can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2025 Results to confirm their winning ticket numbers. They are also requested to verify their winning ticket numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. A Kerala lottery player can only claim the prize if his or her winning ticket number matches the outcome of the Samrudhi SM-35 lucky draw.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2025 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).