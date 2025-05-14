India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Lauds India's Unity and Integrity After Success of Operation Sindoor

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday hailed people's unity and integrity and support to the Indian Army and the country in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking with media after flagging off 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Dehradun, CM Dhami said, "With valour, courage and precise strategy, the Indian armed forces, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, led a decisive counter-offensive and destroyed nine terrorist bases nurtured by Pakistan, forcing the Pakistan army to fall to its knees... The people of India have demonstrated unity and integrity by standing with our Army and country."

Also Read | Salary Hike 2025: Average Monthly Pay for Contractual Telecom Workers in India Rises to INR 25,225 in FY25 From INR 24,609 in FY22, Says Report.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. The Tiranga Yatra will continue till May 23.

CM Dhami also addressed the public and said that through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have shown the terrorists and their masters the consequences of targeting innocent Indian families.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

CM Dhami saluted the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and courage following the success of Operation Sindoor. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which made the action against "terrorism" successful.

"I salute the valour, courage, and bravery of our Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and the jawans of their security forces for Operation Sindoor's unprecedented success. I also thank PM Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and policies, which made this action against terrorism successful", CM Dhami said while addressing the gathering after taking part in the 'Tiranga Samman Shaurya Yaatra'.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)