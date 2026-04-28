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Agency News Agency News India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads 'Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Rally' in Dehradun Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A massive women's torch march, 'Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Rally', held on Tuesday in Dehradun, from Gandhi Park to Ghantaghar under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami, says it sent a strong message across the state.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): A massive women's torch march, 'Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Rally', was held on Tuesday in Dehradun, from Gandhi Park to Clock Tower (Ghantaghar) under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The large-scale gathering saw thousands of mothers, sisters, and daughters participate in a protest against the setback to the Women's Reservation Bill, clearly indicating that women are now more aware, assertive, and vocal about their rights than ever before.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami stated that the torch march was not merely symbolic, but a reflection of public anger against forces attempting to obstruct women's rights. He emphasised that women across not just the state, but the entire country, are now standing united for their dignity and rightful representation.

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He also highlighted that despite the Women's Reservation issue remaining pending for years, recent efforts had pushed it forward. However, political interests created hurdles in its progress, something the public is fully aware of.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the Chief Minister suggested that certain political parties have never been serious about women's empowerment and have instead treated it as a political tool. He added that the new generation of women understands this reality and will respond through democratic means at the right time.

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Dhami further noted that today's Indian woman is no longer a passive observer but an active decision-maker. He described the central government's initiatives toward women's empowerment as transformative, stressing that policies are no longer confined to paper but are now visible on the ground.

During the event, it was also conveyed that the increasing participation of women in society has made some traditionally family-driven political groups uncomfortable. As a result, such groups have often hesitated to grant women their rightful space and authority.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government remains fully committed to protecting the dignity and rights of women. He reiterated that the progress of women is fundamental to the development of both the state and the nation.

At a special session of the Parliament held on April 16-18, a constitutional amendment to the law on reservation of seats for women in parliament and state assemblies- the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill- was defeated in Lok Sabha. It failed to win the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. The opposition rejected linking women's reservation to expanding the size of the Lok Sabha and delimiting constituencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)