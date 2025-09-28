Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 126th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat at Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar Ground, Birbhatti, Nainital.

The Chief Minister stated that this programme offers the nation a new vision and a positive direction.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

The Chief Minister stated that through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully connected with people at the grassroots level.

He has brought the hard work and dedication of individuals working in the public interest to the attention of every citizen. The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister, through this programme, has emphasised honouring women's power and taking a pledge to adopt Swadeshi, a release.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Police Book TVK Leaders, Including General Secretary Bussy Anand, After Stampede at Vijay's Election Rally in State.

He further mentioned that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, the Prime Minister has called upon people to adopt Khadi and Swadeshi products. The Prime Minister urged everyone to purchase at least one Khadi product on 2nd October and share it on social media with the hashtag #VocalForLocal.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in this campaign.

CM Dhami said that the Prime Minister has honoured the daughters of India who created history by completing the challenging 47,500 km Navika Sagar Parikrama. The Prime Minister also spoke about promoting innovation through local products.

The Chief Minister added that the resolve laid out by the Prime Minister to fulfil the dream of a developed India must be accomplished collectively by all.

Earlier today, in the 126th episode of his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi hailed two brave women officers of the Indian Navy who successfully completed the extraordinary sailing expedition, 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', which circumnavigated the Globe, demonstrating courage and determination throughout the expedition.

"Two brave officers of the Indian Navy have demonstrated courage and determination during the Navika Sagar Parikrama. I would like to introduce the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to these two brave officers. One is Lieutenant Commander Dilna, and the other is Lieutenant Commander Roopa," he said.

PM Modi also urged citizens to make the upcoming festive season more meaningful by opting for indigenous products. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)