Dehradun, September 28: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a young woman from Jeevangarh area of Vikasnagar, Dehradun, has been solved after 21 days. Police investigations revealed that the girl was murdered after she refused to give in to the sexual demands of a one-sided lover. The prime accused, Shahbaz, enraged by her rejection, conspired with his friends to end her life.

According to police, the girl had gone missing on September 7. Based on a complaint filed by her family, a case of abduction was registered at the Vikasnagar police station. Her father alleged that Shahbaz, a resident of Dhakrani village, had been constantly harassing his daughter and might be involved in her disappearance. Acting on suspicion, police arrested Shahbaz on September 12. Jalaun Shocker: Woman and Boyfriend Kill Grandmother After Being Caught Having Sex in UP, Boyfriend Now Absconding (Watch Video).

During intense interrogation, Shahbaz made a chilling confession. He admitted that he was pressuring the victim to have sex with him, and when she refused, he plotted her murder. With the help of his friend Faizan and a minor accomplice, Shahbaz lured the girl to the Kulhal area, strangled her, and dumped her body in a canal. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

Police teams, along with SDRF and water police, are still searching the canal for the victim’s remains. Meanwhile, Shahbaz has been charged with murder and sent to jail after being presented in court. Faizan has also been arrested, while the minor has been sent to a juvenile home. The police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. Officials confirmed that once the body is located, all links in the gruesome case will be connected, bringing closure to the victim’s family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

