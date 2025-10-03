Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

During the meeting, the two held detailed discussions on various spiritual, social, and national interest issues.

Welcoming Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj, Chief Minister Dhami said that the blessings of saints and spiritual leaders bring positive energy into society.

He added that the saint tradition has always played a vital role in the upliftment of the nation and society. The guidance of saints not only connects us with core life values but also spreads the message of unity and harmony in society.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Wildlife Week at Dehradun Zoo on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the compensation amount for human casualties caused by wildlife attacks in the state will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that wildlife is an integral part of India's faith, culture, and traditions.

"Our deities have always conveyed the message of coexistence with animals -- Goddess Durga rides a lion, Lord Ganesha rides a mouse, Goddess Saraswati's vehicle is a swan, Lord Kartikeya rides a peacock, Goddess Lakshmi rides an owl, and Lord Shiva is adorned with the serpent on his neck while seated beside Nandi the bull. These are symbols of the deep spiritual connection between humans and the animal world in Sanatan culture. This is why the conservation of wildlife has naturally been a part of India's way of life since ancient times," he said.

The CM highlighted that around 14.77 per cent of Uttarakhand's land area is protected as six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, and four conservation reserves -- compared to the national average of just 5.27 per cent. (ANI)

