Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the government hospital to meet the injured people in the collision between a private institution's bus and a truck at Khatima's Bigrabag bypass intersection in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The collision between a private institution's bus and a truck at Khatima's Bigrabag bypass intersection has left around 20 people injured, including schoolchildren.

As per sources, the bus is said to be going to CM's rally.

The Chief Minister has instructed the doctors to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident. CM was also seen interacting with the injured and their attendants. (ANI)

