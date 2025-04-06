Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday performed puja with his family at the Chief Minister's residence (Photo/CMO)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday performed puja with his family at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of Ram Navami and Durga Navami. He also worshiped nine girls, symbolising nine Durgas.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished the people of the state a happy Ram Navami and prayed for the state's happiness and prosperity.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Leaves for India After Concluding 'Very Productive' Sri Lanka Visit (Watch Video).

Earlier today, CM Dhami conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of Lord Ram's values, urging citizens to imbibe his ideals in their lives for the greater good of the state and nation.

Also Read | Zomato COO Resigns: Rinshul Chandra Steps Down From Food Delivery Platform, Company Confirms in Regulatory Filing.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. This auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram gives us the message of truth, religion, compassion and duty. Come, on this auspicious day, let us take a pledge to build the state and the nation by imbibing the ideals of Lord Shri Ram in our lives. May this divine festival of Ram Navami bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all of us. This is my prayer to Lord Shri Ram," CM Dhami said.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability.

She mounts a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, which is why it is termed 'Maha Navami.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)