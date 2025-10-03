Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the delays in addressing grievances raised through the CM Helpline 1905, directing strict action and faster redressal measures across all departments, according to a release.

During a review of the CM Helpline at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister was informed that Sakshi, a student of Shri Dev Suman University, Tehri, had not been issued her degree despite raising the matter through the helpline.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport Creation of 'Every Hand and Heart' That Built It, Says Gautam Adani.

The Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure over the delay and directed the IT Secretary and Higher Education Secretary to investigate the matter, submit a report within a week, and take strict action against the responsible officer.

The Chief Minister instructed that the candidate be provided with her degree within a week. He further emphasised that help desks should be established in universities and colleges to address students' grievances. Services under the Right to Service Act should be displayed on office notice boards. Complaints registered on the CM Helpline concerning electricity, water, roads, and other basic amenities should be resolved promptly. Relevant officers should display on office notice boards the specific days they will be available to address such issues.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Disturbing Online Message Received by His Daughter, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Introduce Cyber Safety to Students (Watch Video).

During the review, the Chief Minister also spoke with complainants and instructed officers to resolve their problems as quickly as possible. He directed that complaints from people affected by disasters be given priority. All District Magistrates were asked to review the CM Helpline on a weekly basis, Secretaries twice a month, and the Chief Secretary monthly. He also ordered that pending cases over three months be cleared through special drives.

For the speedy resolution of public grievances, District Magistrates are required to conduct public interaction programs regularly. Officers who fail to resolve complaints within the stipulated timeframe will be held accountable. Works on disaster-damaged lines and protective walls should be carried out on a priority basis, and reports submitted promptly.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a problem would be considered resolved only when the complainant is fully satisfied. Departments are required to submit the status report of all complaints received on Helpline 1905 to the Chief Minister's Office by the 5th of every month.

ITDA Director Gaurav Kumar provided detailed information about complaints received on the CM Helpline and the actions taken by various departments. It was noted in the meeting that the highest number of complaints were related to water supply, home affairs, and the energy sector in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)