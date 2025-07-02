Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the pending cases related to residual assets and liabilities between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat, CM Dhami instructed officials to expedite the resolution process for cases where consensus has already been achieved in earlier discussions.

He also announced plans to hold a meeting soon with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address outstanding issues between the two states.

CM Dhami mentioned that after the last meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states, water sports have been allowed in the reservoirs/canals located in District Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.

He highlighted that the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh has paid Rs 57.87 crore in the form of electricity bills. Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Corporation has paid Rs 3.98 crore to Uttarakhand Fisheries Development Agency.

The CM added that partial payment of liabilities to Forest Development Corporation, Uttarakhand, has been made. The remaining amount of Parivan Nigam has been paid. It has been decided to dispose of the assets of the Housing Development Council under the Housing Department.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, the newly elected state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at his official residence in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami congratulated Bhatt and extended best wishes for his second term as the state BJP chief. State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on July 1, Mahendra Bhatt expressed gratitude to the central BJP leadership and Chief Minister Dhami upon being re-elected as Uttarakhand BJP president.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Bhatt emphasised that the party's focus will be on winning the upcoming Panchayat elections and State Assembly polls.

Bhatt has been serving as the state BJP president since July 30, 2022. His re-election marks his second consecutive term in the role. (ANI)

