Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Coronation Hospital on Monday, to inquire about the health of people admitted there after consuming buckwheat flour supplied from Saharanpur.

This comes after over 100 people fell ill due to food poisoning in the Dehradun district.

According to preliminary information, people's health deteriorated due to the possibility of adulteration in buckwheat flour supplied from Saharanpur, said an official release.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami stated that the dealer's shop had been sealed, and a notice has been given to all the other places where the flour was supplied.

CM Dhami added that the Saharanpur administration has also been informed regarding the same and an investigation is underway in the case.

"The buckwheat flour was supplied from Saharanpur. The dealer's shop has been sealed. A notice has been given to all the other places where the flour was supplied. We have informed the Saharanpur administration regarding the same. People who fell ill are receiving treatment here. Whoever is responsible for this will not be spared. An investigation is underway," CM Dhami told reporters.

The Chief Minister spoke to the patients admitted in Coronation Hospital and wished for their speedy recovery. He directed the District Magistrate Dehradun and Health Department officials to provide proper treatment to the people admitted in hospitals. He said that if necessary, the number of beds in the hospital should be increased.

Due to food poisoning, 66 patients are admitted in Coronation Hospital and 44 in Doon Medical College.

The Chief Minister directed the Health Department and the District Magistrate Dehradun to make full arrangements for the treatment of patients coming to the hospitals.

CM Dhami said that the shop for which buckwheat flour was supplied from Saharanpur has been sealed. The shops to which buckwheat flour was supplied from that shop have also been informed. The district administration of Saharanpur has also been informed about this by the Dehradun district administration.

The Chief Minister said that full arrangements have been made for the treatment of the patients. He said that the Health Secretary has been instructed to investigate the entire matter and take strict action against the culprits who are responsible for this incident.

The Chief Minister said that to prevent recurrence of such an incident, the Health Department, Food Safety Department and other related departments will jointly investigate the incident. Action will be taken against all those who are negligent. (ANI)

