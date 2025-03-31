Pune, March 31: Several areas of Maharashtra's Pune will face a water cut on Thursday, April 3. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a full-day shutdown of the water supply across multiple areas due to urgent electrical, pumping, and structural maintenance work. According to the civic body, the maintenance work will impact several water treatment plants, storage tanks, and pumping stations in Pune.

List of Areas Affected by Water Cut on April 3

Normal water supply will be restored on Friday, April 4; however, residents can expect a delay in water supply with low pressure, reports FPJ. As per the report, areas that will be affected by the full-day water cut include Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Nana Peth, Mukundnagar, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, Gangadham, Chintamaninagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Dattanagar, Telco Colony, Santoshnagar, Katraj, Indraprastha, Sukhsagar Nagar, Ashrafnagar, Greenpark, Sinhagad Road, Anandnagar and Vadgaon. Man Killed as Fire Engulfs Tea Stall in Pune.

Additionally, areas such as Dhayari, Bharti University Campus, Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road, Warje Malwadi, Karvenagar and Kothrud Ward Office Complex will also not have access to a normal supply of water on April 3. Hingne, Dhananjay Society, Pancard Club GSR Tank Area, Baner, and Balewadi are also among the list of affected areas.

Chakankar Mala, Vijayanagar, Gokhalenagar, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Happy Colony, Dahanukar Colony, Hadapsar, Satavwadi, Mundhwa, Koregaon Park, Camp and Race Course are the other areas of Pune which will face a complete shut down of water supply on Thursday. In view of the full-day water shutdown, the civic body has urged residents to store sufficient water in advance for use during the water cut period. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

PMC has also assured citizens that they will make every effort to restore the normal water supply as soon as possible on April 4.

