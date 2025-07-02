Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, the newly elected state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at his official residence in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami congratulated Bhatt and extended best wishes for his second term as the state BJP chief. State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on July 1, Mahendra Bhatt expressed gratitude to the central BJP leadership and Chief Minister Dhami upon being re-elected as Uttarakhand BJP president.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Bhatt emphasised that the party's focus will be on winning the upcoming Panchayat elections and State Assembly polls.

Bhatt has been serving as the state BJP president since July 30, 2022. His re-election marks his second consecutive term in the role.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the Shrimad Bhagwat Saptaah Gyan Yagna-Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, organised by the Jagdish Swaroop Vidyanand Ashram Trust at Bhimgoda, Haridwar, from his residence on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that both the congregation of saints and Hari Katha are rare and both are obtained only by good fortune.

"Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran is not an ordinary text but is the embodiment of the divine words of Shri Krishna himself. In this, an excellent description of the four purusharthas of devotion, knowledge, detachment and religion is found," he said.

CM Dhami said that in today's era, when people are mentally and spiritually disturbed in the race for materialism, at such a time, listening to the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha shows us the path to inner peace, solutions, and self-realisation.

Meanwhile, on June 30, Dhami participated in the Space Technology and Applications Conference 2025. The event focused on the role of Himalayan states in building a Developed India by 2047. ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan was present as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming scientists and participants from across the country, the Chief Minister said that this conference will be a milestone in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. (ANI)

