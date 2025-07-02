New Delhi, July 02: The Ministry of Railways has officially launched RailOne, a rebranded and enhanced version of the earlier SwaRail beta app. Designed to streamline and simplify the travel experience for millions, RailOne brings together all major railway services—ticket booking, live train tracking, food ordering, refunds, and complaint redressal—into one powerful, user-friendly platform. The app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), is now available on both Android and iOS, replacing multiple legacy apps such as IRCTC Rail Connect, UTSonMobile, NTES, Rail Madad, and Food on Track.

SwaRail, which had previously been available in beta mode, is no longer listed on the Play Store, and RailOne now stands as its upgraded successor. With a modern interface and seamless features, the app supports both reserved and unreserved ticket bookings, offers digital wallet payments via R-Wallet, and provides multilingual support, making train travel more accessible than ever before. Over 1 lakh downloads have already been recorded on the Play Store, reflecting the app’s growing popularity. Indian Railways Launches ‘SwaRail’ App for Android and iOS Users; Check Features.

Key Features of RailOne

One-Stop Ticket Booking : Reserve seats or book unreserved tickets across classes with ease using “Plan My Journey.”

Live Train Tracking : Monitor train location, platform number, and delay information in real-time.

Coach Position Finder : Know exactly where your coach will be for easy boarding.

Food Ordering : Order meals from IRCTC-approved vendors directly to your seat.

PNR & Booking History : Access your full travel history and track PNR updates.

Rail Madad Integration : File and track complaints from within the app.

Secure R-Wallet : Make payments with biometric or mPIN authentication; 3% discount on UTS tickets.

Single Sign-On : Log in using IRCTC/UTS credentials or register quickly with mobile OTP.

Multilingual Support: Available in multiple Indian languages for wider reach.

RailOne marks a major digital leap for Indian Railways, offering passengers a seamless, secure, and user-friendly experience. By integrating essential services into one platform, it eliminates confusion, saves time, and makes train travel easier and more efficient for all users.

