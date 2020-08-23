Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat instructed the district magistrates to make a long-term plan for the "land bank" so that the disaster affected people can be displaced if required.

His directions came while he was reviewing the disaster management works through video conference with the District Magistrates at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said it is necessary to have land available to displace sensitive villages in the future if needed.

He also said that a proposal will be sent to the Central Government for approval of forest land for displacing people of sensitive villages. In this regard, he asked the district collectors to make a proposal and send it. In case of loss of life due to the disaster, their families should be provided assistance within 3 days, said Rawat,

During the disaster, people who are being shifted to other places should have proper arrangements for their living and eating, he told the district magistrates.

Secretary Disaster Management S A Murugan informed that 62 people have died in the state, 33 were injured and 04 people are missing since January 2020 due to natural disasters. According to an official release, the SDRF budget of Rs 103 crores was allocated to the District Magistrates and an additional amount of Rs 5 lakhs will also be given to each district collector for the disaster. (ANI)

