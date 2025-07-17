Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a free hand to the Vigilance Department to take strict action against corruption, resulting in a consistent rise in vigilance traps, arrests, and convictions, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to the release, the vigilance has achieved a 71 per cent conviction rate in corruption-related cases over the last four and a half years, aided by strong evidence and effective legal advocacy.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made his stance clear on zero tolerance for corruption as soon as he took charge of the state. Its clear effect is visible in the action of Vigilance.

In the last four years, the biggest accused was arrested and sent to jail. According to the figures, the number of vigilance traps and arrests, as well as the severity of punishment, is increasing year after year in the state.

During this period, Vigilance carried out a total of 94 arrests in 82 traps, including 13 gazetted officers. Over the last four and a half years, a total of 125 complaints were received by the Vigilance, comprising 18 general investigations, 25 open investigations, and 82 closed cases.

After the arrest, the Vigilance has successfully increased the conviction rate to 71 per cent in court, with solid evidence and strong advocacy. It is clear from this that the government is working on a mission to eradicate the problem of corruption from its roots.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Vigilance Department has also issued a toll-free number 1064 for registering complaints.

Additionally, CM Dhami has instructed departments not to assign previous or important responsibilities to officials under investigation until a final decision is reached. He has also directed an acceleration of the prosecution process in trap cases. (ANI)

