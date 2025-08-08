Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], August 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from key rescue and security agencies to take stock of ongoing relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected Uttarkashi district.

The meeting was attended by Director Generals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "A high-level meeting was held today with DG @ITBP_official, DG @NDRFHQ, and DGP @uttarakhandcops regarding the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district. During the meeting, discussions were held on the progress of the rescue operations, ground-level challenges, and strengthening mutual coordination, with necessary directives issued."

"Detailed discussions were held on topics such as rapid access to disaster-affected areas, prompt rescue of stranded individuals, deployment of teams in remote areas, heli-lifting operations, and the availability of essential resources. Necessary instructions were also given regarding the swift restoration of communication, electricity, and road connectivity, as well as the smooth supply of relief materials," the post added on X.

Search operations for the missing people are still ongoing in Dharali town in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods triggered by torrential rain hit hotels and residential buildings on Tuesday, said an official.

"Yesterday, we evacuated nearly 382 people. Our operation is going on in three directions. We are evacuating pilgrims stranded in Gangotri, who have come from outside the state. We are restoring road connectivity. Third is clearing the debris and looking for the missing people in the worst-affected Dharali, and also the listing of the loss to public and private property," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI.

The state has been witnessing heavy monsoon-triggered disruptions, especially in its higher-altitude regions, prompting large-scale evacuation and relief operations led by multiple agencies. Two cloudbursts on Tuesday, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area near Dharali, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt. (ANI)

