Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated 'Chief Minister Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme' from Kandolia Maidan in Pauri Garhwal district.

The CM also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth Rs 94 crore 28 lakhs related to the development works of the district.

Under 'Chief Minister Antyodaya Free Gas Refill' scheme, three free gas refills will be given to Antyodaya families in one year, which will benefit about 1 lakh 76 thousand Antyodaya card holders in the entire state.

Ministers and MLAs from across the state were also connected via video link on the occasion of the launch of this scheme. (ANI)

