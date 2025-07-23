Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated and thanked the entire government, administration, police department, and all the personnel for successful conclusion of the Kanwar Mela 2025.

The Chief Minister stated that all concerned departments worked in coordination and alertness to ensure the safe movement, a well-organised system, and better management of the devotees, who numbered in the millions, resulting in the successful completion of this huge religious event, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, and devotees from the country and abroad participate in large numbers in the religious events organised here. In such events, well-planned management of security, traffic, medical, sanitation and other facilities is necessary, which was done commendably by all.

The Chief Minister, in particular, praised the cooperation of the State Police, Disaster Management Team, Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Transport Department, voluntary organisations, and the general public, stating that this collective effort further strengthens the state's religious and cultural identity.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Minister extended wishes on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri, which falls on July 23.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Shivratri in the holy month of Shravan. I pray to the God of Gods, Mahadev, for the happiness, prosperity and auspicious life of all of you."

Devotees offered prayers in large numbers in different parts of the country today on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

During this holy month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek, the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting. (ANI)

