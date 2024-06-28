New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia in the national capital on Friday.

During this, the Chief Minister discussed with him various points to strengthen communication services in the rural areas of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to shift the post office located in Tallital, Nainital, to direct for necessary action for land acquisition for setting up 481 towers of BSNL and to operate the towers installed in Gunji.

Earlier on Thursday, Dhami also met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested that the Union Minister start the process of expanding Pantnagar Airport in Udham Singh Nagar district soon.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also requested to expedite the process of granting permission for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun and giving the airport the status of an international airport.

On Thursday, Dhami also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi

The meeting focused on the ongoing and proposed projects to enhance road connectivity in Uttarakhand.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the importance of improving road infrastructure in the state. He requested that Minister Gadkari issue notifications for six routes that were upgraded to National Highway status in principle in 2016. (ANI)

