India News | Uttarakhand CM Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday offered prayers and performed 'darshan' at the famous Shri Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, Assam, which is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister prayed to Maa Kamakhya for the happiness and prosperity of all the residents of the state and for the continuous progress of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

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Earlier on Monday, Dhami participated in a programme 'Shaurya, Samman aur Veerta' organised at the Doon Sainik Institute in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, marking one year of Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and due to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, Operation Sindoor was carried out successfully against terrorism. Expressing gratitude towards the courage and bravery of the Armed Forces, he said that because of the dedication, sacrifice, and heroism of the soldiers, no enemy can dare to cast an evil eye on India.

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He said that Operation Sindoor will continue to inspire future generations as well. The Chief Minister stated that while the entire country was asleep, the armed forces destroyed terrorist hideouts operating in Pakistan within just 22 minutes.

He added that India's advanced air defence system successfully foiled attacks directed towards the country and did not allow even a single missile to land on Indian soil. According to a release, he further said that within four days, the Indian Armed Forces compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire through their unmatched bravery and strength.

The Chief Minister said that almost every family in Uttarakhand has someone serving in the armed forces, which creates a deep emotional bond between the people of the state and the soldiers. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, continuous efforts are being made not only to boost the morale of soldiers but also to equip the armed forces with modern technology and advanced weaponry. India is also moving towards self-reliance in the defence sector and exporting defence equipment and resources to several countries. (ANI)

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