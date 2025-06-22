Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the closing ceremony of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's 70th foundation day on Sunday.

The closing ceremony of "Swarnim 70 Years" was organised by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh at the Rishikul Ayurvedic College Auditorium.

On attending the Youth Workers Conference, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has not limited itself to just protecting the interests of labourers, but has also transformed the labour force into a pillar of nation-building. By integrating cultural consciousness, moral values, and social responsibility, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has paved the way for turning 'Shram Yogis' into 'Rashtra Yogis."

CM Dhami announced the establishment of the Madan Mohan Malviya State Research Institute at the historic Rishikul premises in Haridwar.

The institute aims to promote tourism, spirituality, education, Ayurveda, astrology, and meditation.

The proposed multidisciplinary centre will offer studies in yoga, meditation, and spiritual sciences, with an eye on boosting spiritual tourism in the region.

Speaking at a programme, CM Dhami said that the institute would serve as a significant hub within Rishikul, an institution of great significance, and help connect people to India's ancient knowledge systems.

Marking the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's 70th foundation day on July 23, the Chief Minister lauded the organisation's contribution to nation-building through its steadfast commitment to the Swadeshi ideology and worker welfare.

He recalled the BMS's difficult early years, saying it had emerged as a powerful force by standing firmly for Indian culture and workers' rights.

He noted that after Independence, despite the country's limited resources, Indian workers played a pivotal role in building the nation.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and has launched several schemes focused on the welfare of workers," he said.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, CM Dhami said crores of workers have been registered on the government's labour portal, and facilities like ESI, EPFO, and insurance are now being provided.

He also mentioned that 75 meritorious children of workers are receiving free technical education, lodging, and meals at the Rudrapur Technical Institute.

"Workers are not just the engines of labour but also architects of the nation," the Chief Minister said, underlining the critical role of youth in India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He pointed out that with 65 per cent of the population below 35 years of age, India stands as the world's youngest country, and programmes like Skill India align youth with employment and self-reliance.

Emphasising the Centre's commitment to cultural heritage and worker welfare, Dhami said major reforms have been undertaken, including simplifying 29 complex labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes. Through the e-Shram portal, crores of unorganised sector workers have been formally brought into the system.

"Under the Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana, unorganised sector workers are being provided a pension of Rs 1,000. Our government is ensuring that no worker is neglected or left out of the mainstream of development," Dhami said.

He added that the state government is committed to executing schemes such as housing, health insurance, social security cards, and various initiatives under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. (ANI)

