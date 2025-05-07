Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at his residence, directing officials to enhance security across key sites in the state, especially in view of the international border situation.

According to a release, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed the officials in a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence that in view of the conditions of the international borders, special arrangements should be made for the security of the Chardham Yatra, important establishments located in Uttarakhand and dams and power plants. He has also instructed the government, administration and police to remain in an alert mode.

The release noted that after participating in the virtual meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials at the Chief Minister's residence. In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that "strong security arrangements should be made in all areas of the state bordering the international borders, suspicious activities in the border areas should be kept under close watch." He said that at present the Chardham Yatra is going on in the state, in which lakhs of pilgrims are participating, so strong security arrangements should be made in all the four Dhams, including the Yatra route. He said that there are many establishments of national importance in Uttarakhand, and necessary steps should be taken for the security of these institutions.

As per the release, the Chief Minister said that "for any kind of emergency, the supply of essential commodities including food grains should be maintained at the district and tehsil level. Hospitals should be kept on alert for emergency situations. Full arrangements of all essential medicines should be made."

He said that civil defence teams and voluntary organisations should be trained for rescue and relief work.

The release said that the Chief Minister said that people should also be alerted with the right information, as well as it should be ensure that only correct and certified information reaches the general public, so that they can stay away from rumours. Also, strictness should be taken against those who spread rumours. It should be constantly monitored through social media. (ANI)

