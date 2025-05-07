Mumbai, May 07: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for May 8, warning of potential thunderstorms and moderate rainfall. This alert extends to multiple districts in Maharashtra, with Orange alerts in place for Pune, Nasik, Jalgaon, and Dhule, where isolated hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) are expected.

According to the IMD bulletin, a slight dip in maximum temperatures (2–3°C) is predicted over the next few days, followed by a gradual rise. The minimum temperature is expected to remain stable. Weather Forecast Today, May 07: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Rains Probability for May 08

Numbers are out! #MumbaiRains on 6-8 May, 2025 ⛈️ Mumbai City 68% ⬆️ Mumbai Suburbs 75-80% ⬆️ Navi Mumbai 71% ⬆️ Thane 88% ⬆️ Palghar 97% ⬆️⬆️ Virar, Palghar will get more rain than Mumbai, more heavy expected over there. Mumbai light to moderate, Thane moderate to heavy ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vUBeFQzXBL — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 6, 2025

Light rain and cloudy skies are likely to persist through May 8 and 9, offering relief from the summer heat and gradually transitioning the region toward the monsoon season. Mumbai’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms. The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34°C and 27°C, respectively, with improving conditions post-May 9. Mumbai Rains: Strong Winds, Lightning and Sudden Heavy Rain Lash Parts of City; Residents Share Videos and Photos.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Weather Forecast and Update

Mumbai, Thane and Palghar weather forecast (Photo Credits: IMD)

This comes as several parts of Mumbai, along with neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai, experienced intense rainfall on Wednesday, May 7, afternoon, signalling an early onset of pre-monsoon showers. Localities such as Nariman Point, Marine Lines, and Gateway of India witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Typically, the southwest monsoon hits Mumbai in June, but the current weather activity hints at a possible early arrival.

