Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Padma Bhushan awardee, eminent environmentalist and founder of HESCO, Anil Joshi, on Monday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence

The Chief Minister said that on this occasion, he had a meaningful discussion with him on important topics like environmental protection, green development, and the implementation of GEP in the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the CM said that the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra had become a confluence of the remarkable synergy between spiritual devotion and development in the state.

Taking to X, CM Dhami announced that in a span of just 48 days, more than 11.4 lakh devotees have paid their respects at the revered Kedarnath shrine."

Describing the pilgrimage as "a wonderful confluence of development with faith," the Chief Minister said the surge in footfall has not only strengthened Uttarakhand's spiritual landscape but also significantly boosted its local economy.

"This is not just a pilgrimage but has become a symbol of Uttarakhand's economic, cultural and spiritual prosperity. Hail Baba Kedar!" he said, sharing updates using the hashtag #CharDhamYatra2025.

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism.

The state government has undertaken a series of infrastructure upgrades in recent years--including improved roads, helicopter services, and better accommodation--to ensure a safer and smoother pilgrimage experience for devotees.

This year, the Kedarnath Dham has seen an unprecedented inflow of pilgrims, which officials attribute to both improved facilities and increasing spiritual interest.

Authorities have also deployed enhanced security and medical response teams to manage the high-altitude yatra effectively.

The Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of over 11,000 feet in the Himalayas and holds immense religious significance.

The Kedarnath Yatra doors for the year 2025 were opened for devotees on May 2. According to an official release, local hotels, restaurants, traders, and small businesses like horse-mule, heli, and dandi-kandi services collectively did business of about three billion. (ANI)

