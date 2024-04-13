Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended wishes and paid obeisance at Gurudwara Nanakpura in Haldwani on the occassion of Baisakhi.

"On the occasion of the holy festival of Baisakhi, reached Guru Nanakpura Gurudwara, Haldwani and bowed before the holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Offered prayers to Wahe Guruji for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and for the progress of the state", Dhami wrote in a post on X.

Extending wishes to the fellow citizens, CM Dhami in a post on X, wrote "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of Baisakhi, the welcome of new crop and progress and prosperity of farmers. I pray to God that this festival of Baisakhi may bring new enthusiasm, energy and happiness in the lives of all of you".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings to the Sikh community on the holy festival of Baisakhi and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara located in the Naka Hindola locality of Lucknow.

He further extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Khalsa Pant Foundation Day and said that the sacrifice of Guru Govind Ji has created an important creation for the protection of the country and religion, which inspires all of us.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Yogi said, "I congratulate all of you that it was the demand of the Sikh brothers for many decades that the memory of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas. Prime Minister Modi has decided to celebrate December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas across the country. This is a new inspiration for our youth for the country and religion."

Baisakhi is an important celebration commemorating the harvest season and the establishment of Khalsa Pant. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. (ANI)

