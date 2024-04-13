Jammu, April 13: J&K Police on Saturday claimed that they have busted a terrorist hideout in the Mahore area of Reasi district in Jammu. Police said that the operation was launched based on reliable information regarding the presence of a terrorist hideout in the area.

“During the search and cordon operation, the security forces recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout in the Lancha area of Shajroo,” the police said. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Security Forces Engage in Gunfight With Terrorists in Kulgam District.

Terrorist Hideout Busted in J&K:

J&K | Reasi Police and Indian Army's 58 RR have busted a terrorist hideout in the Lancha area of Mahore and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two tiffin IEDs with electric detonators, two pistols, 400gm explosive powder. SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma says,… pic.twitter.com/PNb4oD87tR — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Police said that the recovery includes a tiffin IED with electric detonators, two pistols, two magazines, 19 pistol rounds, explosive powder approx 400gm, 40 AK 47 rounds, four pics of loc/br, five sixer pistol rounds, one electric detonator, six 9 volt DC Battery, two Lithium ion 12 volt battery, Electric wire 2 bundles (Approx 40 mtr), Plastic Rope Approx 5 mtr, one steel plate, one steel glass, one bag, three torn bedsheets.

