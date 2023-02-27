Dehradun, February 27: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has lambasted the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for insulting the tricolour by trampling one made of flowers under their feet.

The incident detailed by Congress pertains to a workshop organized in the context of the Booth Empowerment Campaign at the state BJP headquarters on February 24. Uttarakhand Congress Takes Out Rally in Support of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Uttarakhand Congress Committee President Karan Mahara's Post

भाजपा प्रदेश मुख्यालय पर "बूथ सशक्तिकरण अभियान" की कार्यशाला के द्वार पर फूलों से बने तिरंगे की प्रतीकात्मक छवि को पैरों तले रौंदने वाली सम्मानित राज्यसभा सांसद और उनके पदाधिकारी है। इन तस्वीरों से भाजपा का छद्म राष्ट्रवाद और तिरंगे के प्रति सम्मान का दोहरा चरित्र उजागर होता है। pic.twitter.com/b7eQclNzn5 — Karan Mahara (@KaranMahara_INC) February 27, 2023

The State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara, responding sharply to the alleged insult by the leaders of BJP during the workshop said, "The BJP leaders are so busy in power that now they are not even refraining from insulting the tricolour which is considered the country's pride, pride and glory." Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says ‘She Is Dead Because She Refused To Become a Prostitute’.

Later, he called out at the BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini and state in-charge Dushyant Kumar and asked to "publicly apologize to the people of the country and the state for this act."

Cracking down on the BJP over the incident, Mahara further detailed the matter adding, "On the one hand, an attempt is made to create an atmosphere of disharmony in the whole country by wearing saffron clothes in a film, while on the other hand, the leaders of the BJP are openly showing their petty mentality by trampling the national flag made of flowers."

He alleged that it was the Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP alongside their senior party members who trampled the symbolic image of the tricolour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)