Dehradun, Jan 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority is working out a detailed action plan for conducting a comprehensive study of glacial lakes in the state and their regular monitoring.

Chairing a meeting with scientists from various central institutions at the secretariat here, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said 13 glacial lakes have been identified in Uttarakhand out of which five are in category-A or "high risk zone".

One of the five category A glacial lakes is the Vasudhara Lake in Dhauli Ganga Basin of Chamoli district. A survey of the the lake was conducted by a team of experts including from the USDMA, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and the ITBP in 2024.

A survey of the remaining four category A glacial lakes located in Pithoragarh district will be conducted in 2025, Suman said.

The USDMA will play the role of a coordinator and provide necessary support to various research institutes in the study, he said.

The USDMA wants to bring various scientific institutions on one platform so that a comprehensive study can be done on glacial lakes, he added.

Necessary equipment like water level sensor, automatic weather station, thermal imaging etc. will be installed for the survey of glacial lakes, Suman said.

USDMA Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) Anand Swaroop said that in the first phase, the depth, width, drainage route and volume of the glacial lakes are being studied.

After this, work will be done towards installing an early warning system. Along with this, instruments that can tell what changes are taking place in the form of glacial lakes will also be installed, Swaroop said.

Former scientist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology D P Dobhal said it is very important to study the form and nature of glacial lakes.

If they are monitored continuously and protective measures are taken simultaneously, then any potential danger from their vulnerabilities could be minimised, he said.

Scientists emphasised it is necessary to study the amount of sediment deposit in the glacial lakes, and also monitor them through remote sensing, they said.

