Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): District Magistrate Dr. R Rajesh Kumar and DIG/Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejay Khanduri jointly held a meeting with the office-bearers of political parties and the Board of Trade for necessary cooperation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

District Magistrate Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, while speaking to the members of political parties, directed them to follow the COVID-19 protocols during election-related work. He urged the officials of political parties to make mandatory use of masks and sanitizers in political programs and to take special care of social distancing during the campaigns.

"Do not allow people without masks to come to the venue during political events", told the DM to the political parties. He asked them to use slogans like "No mask, no entry". The parties were also asked to organize political activities in an open place or through a virtual medium so that the risk of infection can be minimized.

District Magistrate in a meeting with the officials of the Board of Trade, asked the Board to cooperate in maintaining COVID-19 protocols in markets. He told the traders not to sell anything to a person without a mask and asked the employees working in business establishments and visiting customers to compulsorily use masks. On this, the officials told that a team of office bearers of the organization would be being formed on COVID-19 norms.

They will cooperate with the district administration and police department to ensure the use of masks and social distancing in the markets. DIG/Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejay Khanduri said that the public would also be made aware of social distance and the use of masks in the markets through

DIG/Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejay Khanduri said that the public would also be made aware of social distance and the use of masks in the markets through promotions.

In the meeting with political parties, Arvind Jain, Anand Bisht from Bharatiya Janata Party, Lalchandra Sharma and Anoop from Congress party, CPI(M) Annat Akash, Satendra Chopra from BSP were present.

In the meeting with the office bearers of the Board of Trade, President of Doon Valley Mahasabha Business Board Pankaj Maison, Siddharth Umesh Agarwal, Aman Deep Singh from Patel Nagar, Vijay Kumar from Paltan Bazar, Anuj Jain from Yuva Business, Ashok Garg, Jyoti Narula, Jaspal Singh etc were present.

In both the above meetings, concerned officers including Chief Development Officer Nitika Khandelwal, Deputy Collector Sadar Manish Kumar, Superintendent of Police City Sarita Doval, Superintendent of Police Traffic Assistant District Election Officer PS Rawat were present. District Information Officer Dehradun. (ANI)

