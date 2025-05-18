Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): The doors of sacred Rudranath temple, known as the fourth Kedar, reopened for devotees on Sunday morning after a period of closure during the winter months.

Located at a height of over 10,000 feet in Chamoli district, the Shiva shrine of the Panchkedar group of temples draws lakhs of pilgrims every year from across the country and abroad.

Announcing the reopening, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Today the name of Rudra echoed once again in the peaceful valleys of the Himalayas!"

He praised the religious significance of the event and emphasised the state's continued efforts to enhance the pilgrim experience.

The Rudranath temple, nestled deep in the Garhwal Himalayas, holds great importance among the Panch Kedar temples.

The shrine had remained closed during the harsh winter months due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather.

Highlighting the government's commitment, the chief minister said, "Our government is continuously working to make the journey of devotees coming to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand from the country and abroad smooth and safe."

All necessary arrangements including medical assistance, accommodation, and improved road connectivity in the area have been made for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government said on Saturday that the helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra have resumed and are running smoothly.

State Director General of Information, Bansidhar Tiwari, told ANI that the services to the four Dhams, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, are operational from all helipads, including the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami said the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is proceeding smoothly, with over 4 lakh devotees having visited the sacred shrines so far.

"Dear Devotees, Chardham Yatra is being conducted smoothly in the state. So far, more than 4 lakh devotees have visited the Dhams. Heli services for Shri Kedarnath Dham are also fully operational. You are requested not to pay attention to any kind of rumour," he wrote on X.

"The state government is constantly trying to make your travel experience safe and smooth. For any information and assistance, you can call helpline numbers 1364 and 0135-1364. #CharDhamYatra2025," he added.

"Every year a large number of devotees visit Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra," the chief minister said, adding, "Our government is continuously working to make the journey smooth, safe and well organised," CM Dhami said.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4. (ANI)

