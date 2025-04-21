Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalions located in the border districts of Uttarakhand were dependent on big cities for the supply of mutton, chicken, and fish till October 2024. However, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Department has now entered into a direct contract with the local livestock farmers through the ITBP. After this, in the first five months, 253 farmers from four border districts have generated a business of Rs 2.6 crore with the ITBP.

CM Dhami said that this scheme has yielded very positive results, with an increase in the income of farmers on the border, which will also reduce migration to the villages. He said that, along with this, he will work to strengthen the country's defence line in collaboration with the ITBP. Fresh food items will also be supplied to the ITBP.

The Animal Husbandry Department duly signed a contract with the ITBP regarding this scheme on October 30. Under this, 253 farmers associated with 10 cooperative societies and FPOs of Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Champawat districts are supplying live mutton, chicken, and fish to the nearest battalion of ITBP. In the first five months of the scheme, these farmers have supplied a total of 79,530 kg (42,748 kg of live sheep and goats, 29,407 kg of chicken, and 7,374 kg of trout fish) to the ITBP.

Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Dr B.V.R.C. Purushottam stated that under the scheme, farmers are being paid through DBT within 24 hours of supply. For this purpose, the department has established a revolving fund of Rs 5 crore. He stated that under the scheme, the ITBP is expected to supply 800 metric tonnes of mutton, chicken, and fish annually, which is expected to generate a total turnover of approximately Rs 20 crore for the farmers. This will bring about a significant change in the livelihoods of marginal farmers.

Narendra Prasad, a resident of Baralu village in Moonakot block, Pithoragarh district, has also been supplying chicken to the ITBP since January. He stated that in 2022-23, under the Poultry Farming Scheme of Animal Husbandry, he initiated poultry farming. Currently, he supplies approximately 16 quintals of chicken per month, with three quintals also being supplied to the ITBP.

Similarly, Prakash Kohli, a resident of Devdar village in Moonakot block, has also supplied 11 quintals of goat to ITBP since January 2025. As a result, he has benefited by Rs 50,000. Seeing the benefit of the scheme, he is also applying in Goat Valley. (ANI)

